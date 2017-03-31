Filed under Opinions

Meditating in privacy is better than doing it outside

As a meditator who has social anxiety, I tend to prefer meditating indoors as opposed to outdoors. Yes, if a person has been meditating for years, the common thought is that the person can tune out anyone when they are in the “zone.” However, that’s not the case for many. For me, meditation is a ritual and spiritual practice, so privacy is important to my practice.

Studies have exhibited that spending time outside, especially during a person’s meditation, can be beneficial toward their health.

Based on the Journal of Environmental Psychology, being outside can make a person feel energized and more likely to react calmly in social situations. Being mindful has helped when it comes to overthinking and becoming more in tune with what disrupts my routine. However, people don’t respect my space.

In the past, people have come up to me in the middle of meditating in a public space to ask if I was all right. When people touch me, it causes me to flinch. Not everyone has the experience of strangers invading their personal space but it does affect my flow of getting into a relaxed state.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anyone who has social anxiety tend to exhibit symptoms of blushing, profuse sweating, trembling, nausea, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness or lightheadedness, headaches, and feelings of detachment and loss of self-control.

This is how I would feel if I did not practice meditation at least three times a week.

There is a sense of beauty when it comes to having a private place to meditate. Even though everyone has their own ideal spot, a closed room brings a sense of comfort I will always be grateful for. In a closed room, there is no judgement, peering eyes and I am less likely to be interrupted.

I prefer to meditate in a dedicated room where I know I will not be bothered. In a private place, you can decorate the room with crystals, play your favorite music in the background, and light incense which is concentrated for the meditative effect.