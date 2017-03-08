Filed under Opinions

Is college really a 4-year plan?

Growing up may be one of the most difficult things to do.

It isn’t difficult because we’re faced with issues that our parents and grandparents didn’t have to face, it’s because we feel so rushed. Growing up takes time and patience, we can’t get caught up to speed by not knowing if we’ve reached our expectations. Although we try to reach our goals, our troubles seem to pile up somehow.

There are many problems that weigh down on our lives, but not only are they neglected, they’re unnoticed. You can hit the books vigorously at school to get a degree, but as soon as you graduate, you find that you’re planning to go to school again.

It isn’t because you want to get another degree, the reason is you couldn’t figure out what you wanted to do in the first place. This kind of behavior can be dreadful because it wastes too much of your time that could have been put into your career or hobbies.

“The vast majority of them [high school students] have no idea what they really want to do when they grow up. Even the ones who claim that they do,” Beth Heaton, a Senior Director of Educational Consulting at College Coach said. “How can you know? If you’re 16, 17, 18, you know so little of the world.”

A common belief among many students is that everyone graduates from college in four years. But this assumption is inaccurate as it can take over four years for someone to get their degree.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “60 percent of first-time, full-time students who began seeking a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution in Fall 2008 completed the degree at that institution by 2014. The 6-year graduation rate was 58 percent at public institutions, 65 percent at private nonprofit institutions, and 27 percent at private for-profit institutions.”

If I was aware that it would be this difficult to graduate college, I wouldn’t have set the bar so high for myself. Other students should consider this as well because the pressure of cramming all their classes in a limited amount of time won’t allow you to fully succeed in college.

This immediate need to get out of school is an unhealthy behavior, but it does help many find their career choices. School is not for everyone, as everybody assumes, there are many people who have learned enough to do without it. And sometimes leaving school gives you more inspiration to do better for yourself.

Even though getting a degree is much better than not, finding your calling is just as important. Mark Zuckerberg did this. Although Zuckerberg had attended Harvard, he dropped out and did not receive his degree. Instead, he found himself creating a website that would help connect the world.

And you know what? Harvard is still going to give him his degree. Even though going to school is one of the most necessary things to do in life, it’s okay to be unconventional to see your own capabilities.

Growing up ends up becoming easier on the way. Instead of limiting yourself to the scope of others’ opinions, look what the world has to offer. Because as the saying goes, “the world is your oyster.”