Pro-balance

I am neither pro-life nor pro-choice. I simply believe that the government has no authority regulating individual lives or pushing their agenda into people’s personal life. I believe that abortion should be legal until the unborn child is considered a human being, and is then also granted rights by our constitution. But until then, whether an unborn child is considered a human being is still up for debate.

Should public funding be made available or used for abortions? President Donald Trump reinstated a law that prevents public funding to go towards organizations that perform abortions overseas. This has caused an uproar among the pro-choice community across the nation.

A group of men watched as another man signed a policy that seems to only affect women. Then sets in the sharp blade of reality. There is a general belief among the pro-choice community that the government has no authority dictating what women can or cannot do with their bodies. So how can we expect the government to have the authority to pay for it? An authoritative government presides over individual rights and regulates them. The opposing system is a libertarian system in which the government plays no role in individual lives and according the citizens of the United States, this stance is favorable on this particular issue of abortion.

According to a CNN poll, 56 percent of people who voted believe that public funding should not be available for abortions; let alone international abortions.

These concerns are addressed by the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funding to cover abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or threat of a mother’s life. Furthermore, according to Pew Research Center, about half (44 percent) of Americans believe that abortion is morally wrong. How is it then justifiable to use their money for something that they view as morally wrong?

Again, no one is taking away rights. The right to get an abortion is 100 percent intact. But using public funds and taxpayers’ money for abortions in and out of the U.S. is unjustifiable.

Many would argue that public funding for abortions is justifiable because it provides a safety net for people living in poverty who cannot afford it. My rebuttal to this is that there are several community organizations and private charities for women’s health. Charities are an easy option for women who cannot afford abortions and a large variety of women’s health options.

President Donald Trump’s actions against public funding for abortions has stirred controversy. But there are solid arguments on both sides of the order. This is simply the argument that it is the right move for America.