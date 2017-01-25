Filed under Opinions

Trump supporters lose morale

Protesters in Oakland, Calif. right after President Trumps election win. Photo credit: William Nacouzi Protesters in Oakland, Calif. right after President Trumps election win. Photo credit: William Nacouzi Advertisement

According to an article written by Huffington Post there are many President Donald Trump supporters who have a strong feeling of resentment toward their newly elected president. But, what is the case for their disappointment? Is it repealing Obamacare, Mexico not paying for their wall or is it the excessive use of Twitter tweets?

I personally believe that many people feel disappointed, but my question lies on what makes them think our democracy won’t work with them? Two examples which show that our democracy is up and running is our Electoral College and transfer of power. Slate reports that Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott believes that even though President Trump won, we should not completely obliterate the Electoral College.

Not only does our constitution call for an Electoral College, but it allows for minority perspectives from being overheard by the popular vote. In addition to our Electoral College, another way we can prove our democracy works is best shown through how we exercise the peaceful transfer of power when a newly elected president comes to office.

Of course President Trump may not be the most favorable of candidates for president, but we’re stuck with him for the next four to eight years. Which brings me back to why do people not feel confident enough that our established democracy won’t work like it’s always been. Not only does that set off a bad tone, but it cultivates the impression that we can’t control what happens nationally.

A lot of our daily lives do not contribute to the political atmosphere. We don’t go to public hearings, council meetings or just plane speeches; we don’t know enough to make broad statements about democracy not working. The only times citizens seem to gravitate towards these things is when terrible things already occur; when injustice killings happen, when a water supply is neglected for so long or when our newly elected president turns out to not be what we actually wanted.

Since I’ve outlined the basics of what is occurring in 2017, this is not to intimidate you with what people usually do. It’s about breaking this previous routine, and instead of watching your country behind a screen, actually engaging it. Instead of returning disappointed to your job or to school, or to wherever, because there is a new president in town, be empowered.

As a collective whole, we have these rights so why not exercise them instead of watching and complaining? We shouldn’t be treating everybody who works for the government as people who only side with the government. Of course there is that potential, but there is no authentic answer which proves to me that everybody in government aren’t angry, like us, with how things are currently going.

I believe that many Trump supporters who are dissatisfied with who they elected, didn’t even realize the power behind their own vote. Forbes states that in response of the woman’s march, President Trump may attack Planned Parenthood. If supporters do finally realize that their vote is powerful enough to stop funding to Planned Parenthood, decrease financial aid and etcetera, then this should show you that engaging and contributing to your government, be local, state or national, is the only way to escape from this consequence of democracy.