The student news site of Skyline College.
Filed under District News, News

San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers call for awareness besides benefits

Laurel B. Lujan, TSV Interim News EditorFebruary 4, 2017 • 55 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers, AFT 1493, negotiated with the district for pay raises and other benefits.

The negotiations originally began seven months ago. While the salary is part of every negotiation, the difference now is that there are discussions of benefit costs as well. For example, health benefits for faculty, faculty evaluation procedures, faculty flex day requirements, faculty workload language and expectations, and a number of other issues.

According to Katharine Harer, AFT Co-Vice President and a part-time professor of English and Literature classes, has been a major part of the cause. There have been efforts to raise awareness of teachers’ rights through advertisements and meetings across all three campuses.

“Our initial goal was to convince the district to return to the bargaining table after they called for Impasse, which ended bargaining,” said Harer. “We have been successful in convincing the district to restart bargaining because of faculty activism.”

In a show of activism, the faculty wore red shirts in order to express support for the AFT bargaining team. It is encouraged for the faculty to wear the shirts every Tuesday in order to show unity.

“Over 500 faculty signed a petition around workload equity,” Harer said. “One of the issues in bargaining. Faculty have responded strongly because the issue of fair workload matters deeply to all of us.”

Staff members who have also taken part in this are English Professor Rob Williams, and Health Science Professor Paul Rueckhaus, both AFT Chapter chair members.

Due to limited contact, it is unknown how the meeting went.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA
*

Other stories filed under District News

Heated election woes boil over
Heated election woes boil over
Teachers meet to fight for pay raises and workload provisions

Skyline College faculty, as part of the local American Federation of Teachers union chapter, expressed discontent with the pay raise in faculty contra...

California Community Colleges expand online education

California Community College students registering for classes in the spring of 2017 will be able to take advantage of the Online Education Initiative...

San Mateo Community College District reviews security policies
San Mateo Community College District reviews security policies
Board of Governor’s Fee Waiver delayed
Board of Governor’s Fee Waiver delayed

Other stories filed under News

Dream Center to aid Skyline College Community
Dream Center to aid Skyline College Community
Protests against President Trump stop traffic in San Francisco
Protests against President Trump stop traffic in San Francisco
Spring semester evokes new plans
Spring semester evokes new plans
Heated election woes boil over
Heated election woes boil over
Student gathering in favor of safer spaces dissipates
Student gathering in favor of safer spaces dissipates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers call for awareness besides benefits