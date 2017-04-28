The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Audio, Multimedia, Podcast

Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

Blynn Beltran, Will Nacouzi, Kevin Perez, Greg Ragaza, and Joshua ChanApril 28, 2017 • 50 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Welcome to another weekly podcast and the third episode for the Spring 2017 semester. This week we talk about various news concerning colleges and the country! So here is the list of stories that we talk about:

  1. Building 1
  2. PG&E settlement
  3. The Fate of the Furious
  4. Power Rangers
  5. Red Box
  6. Video Games

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Audio

Three Unqualified People: Episode 35
Three Unqualified People: Episode 35
The Drowsy Chaperone: Interview with Erin Perry
The Drowsy Chaperone: Interview with Erin Perry
The lunch that rocked

It was a beautiful, sunny Monday. Somewhere someone was playing a ukulele and singing……. You could hear it as you were walking down the stairs ...

TSV Gaming and Tech Podcast: Episode 10
TSV Gaming and Tech Podcast: Episode 10
Skyline College Holiday Bling Vendor Fair
Skyline College Holiday Bling Vendor Fair

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Bay Area boast great local brews
Bay Area boast great local brews
Old Town Sacramento staying strong
Old Town Sacramento staying strong
Skyline hosts La Raza event
Skyline hosts La Raza event
How to make incense
How to make incense
Three Unqualified People: Episode 36
Three Unqualified People: Episode 36
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Artistic license

    Awkward encounter

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Features

    Skyline’s inaugural “Human Library” provides a blanket safe space

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Editorial

    P.E. classes aren’t going to help me in the future

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Arts

    Tripping out over finals? Try painting your stress away

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Baseball

    Trojans blow late lead against Cabrillo

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Features

    Bay Area boast great local brews

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Artistic license

    Midterms before vs. after

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Campus News

    Read Across America at Skyline celebrates the joy of reading

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Campus News

    The Learning Center has extended its hours of operation to give students a place to study at night

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 37

    Opinions

    Dear Hollywood, please stop whitewashing your productions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Three Unqualified People: Episode 37